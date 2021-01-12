UK GOVTS - 2054 sale continues New Year run of strong taps

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - GBP1.25bn UKT 1.625% October 2054 sold at 0.889%, b/c 2.89, tail 0.1bp.

Total bids came in at GBP3.6175bn to produce a bid to cover of 2.89 and tail of 0.1bp. This was higher than the previous sale on November 12 which was solid with a bid to cover of 2.52 and tail of 0.2bp. The tap prior to this was on August 25 was weaker producing a bid to cover of 2.23 and tail of 0.2bp.

The average price of 121.419 with a 3 tick tail, came in 8 ticks above the offer side of the market as the bidding deadline expired when Mar Gilts were 133.89. Mar Gilts are around 4 ticks firmer.

Outright yields were around 3bp and 4bp lower than the last tap but 10s/30s were a touch steeper, so there was only some modest concession to the tap. On a relative value basis the line offered between 1bp and 2bp on the mis matched fly between the 3T52s and 4Q55s. This was a very strong sale for longer dated stock which has inherent institutional support from institutional funds and the back drop of the Bank of England QE programme.

The DMO is next in the market in the week commencing January 18 with a syndicated launch of a new January 2046 Gilt.