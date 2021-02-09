UK GOVTS - 2041 sale to benefit from natural concession and relative value

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - The DMO will also be in the market tomorrow with a GBP2bn tap to the 1.250% 2041 October gilt. This brings the total amount to GBP26.8312bn. Bidding closes at 10:00 GMT with the results due shortly after.

The last tap on December 1 was stress free delivering a bid to cover of 2.22 and tail of 0.1bp. The tap prior to this was on November 3 and was stronger producing a bid to cover of 2.42 and tail of 0.1bp.

Outright yields are around 15bp higher than the last sale, so there is some decent natural concession in place. 10s/20s are also marginally steeper since the last tap so there is some modest curve concession in place as well. On a relative value basis the line offers around 4bp on the mis matched fly between the 4Q40s and 4H42s.

There is decent and relative value in place so anything other than a solid auction tomorrow will be a bit of a surprise to the market. The usual amount of relative value, inherent institutional support from institutional funds that longer dated sales historically attract and the back drop of the Bank of England QE programme will likely lead to a solid cover.

The DMO is next in the market on Tuesday February 16 with taps of the 0.125% 2024 and 1.750% 2057 stocks. A tap of the 0.625% 2035 line follows on Wednesday February 17.