UK GOVTS - 2-year cash hits new lows, NIRP debate likely to grow

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - 2-year cash yields down to new lows of -0.183% before bouncing a touch. Fresh lockdown concerns have proved supportive in the first full trading week of the year. This will no doubt fuel further debate about negative interest rates. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Andy Haldane are sceptical about the effectiveness of NIRP but new lows will drive more debate about how exactly the MPC are expected to deliver effective stimulus and fiscal policy. Further QE may not be enough. The next meeting is February 4.