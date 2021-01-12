UK GOVTS - 0.125% 2028 line sees another strong tap

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - GBP3bn UKT 0.125% January 2028 sold at 0.176%, b/c 2.75 times, tail 0.2bp.

Total bids came in at GBP8.24bn at this morning's sale to produce a bid to cover ratio of 2.75 and tail of 0.2bp. This was higher than last tap on November 3 which saw a solid sale with a bid to cover of 2.67 and tail of 0.2bp. The sale prior to that on September 29 also delivered a very strong sale that saw a bid to cover of 3.22 and tail of 0.1bp.

In terms of pricing, the average price of 99.640 with a 2 tick tail, came in around 1 tick above the offer side as the bidding deadline expired when Mar futures were 133.86. Mar Gilts are virtually unchanged.

Outright yields were around 6bp to 7bp higher than the last tap, so there was some natural concession in place. There was also solid relative value to be had. Trading against the mismatched fly between the 4q27s and the 1.625% 2028 line offered at least 6bp of value. There was also similar value to be had on an asset swap basis. Ongoing support from the Bank of England QE programme helped to deliver another strong auction.

The DMO is next in the market at 11:30 GMT with a GBP1.25bn tap of 1.625% 2054 line.