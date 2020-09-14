US Markets

UK government wins vote on bill, now faces 4-day parliament debate

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's government won a vote on Monday for legislation it acknowledges could breach parts of a divorce agreement with the European Union, meaning the Internal Market bill now faces four days of parliamentary debate.

The government won by 340 to 263 votes. The bill now goes to the committee stage, with the most contentious day due in just over a week when lawmakers will debate on whether parliament should approve the implementation of the most disputed parts of the bill.

