UK government says minded to intervene on Telegraph sale to RedBird

November 22, 2023 — 05:33 am EST

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British media minister Lucy Frazer said on Wednesday she was "minded to" issue a public interest intervention notice relating to the sale of Telegraph Media Group to Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI, saying she had concerns about the deal.

The government has written to Lloyds, the Barclay family and RedBird - the current and proposed new owners of Telegraph Media Group - to inform them of the possible notice, it said in a statement.

"This (the letter) relates to concerns I have that there may be public interest considerations .. that are relevant to the intended loan repayment by the Barclay family and the planned acquisition of Telegraph Media Group by RedBird IMI and that these concerns warrant further investigation," Frazer said.

"It is important to note that I have not taken a final decision on intervention at this stage."

