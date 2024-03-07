UK government provides $1.3 bln for upcoming renewables auction

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain said it had set aside 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion)for the upcoming renewable electricity auction, the largest budget to date for a contracts for difference auction process, as it seeks to attract investors to the sector.

The government added that 800 million pounds of it would go towards offshore wind.

($1 = 0.7855 pounds)

