News & Insights

UK government provides $1.3 bln for upcoming renewables auction

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 07, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain said it had set aside 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion)for the upcoming renewable electricity auction, the largest budget to date for a contracts for difference auction process, as it seeks to attract investors to the sector.

The government added that 800 million pounds of it would go towards offshore wind.

($1 = 0.7855 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M, editing by Sarah Young)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.