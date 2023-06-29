UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules

Adds quote par 3

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The British government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, London's Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday in a judgment that gives a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to stop migrants from arriving on small boats.

The three senior appeal court judges ruled, by a majority, that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.

Judge Ian Burnett said the majority found "the deficiencies in the asylum system in Rwanda are such that there are substantial grounds for believing that there is a real risk that persons sent to Rwanda will be returned to their home countries where they face persecution and other inhumane treatment".

(Reporting by Michael Holden)

