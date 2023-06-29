News & Insights

World Markets

UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

June 29, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Michael Holden for Reuters ->

Adds quote par 3

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The British government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, London's Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday in a judgment that gives a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to stop migrants from arriving on small boats.

The three senior appeal court judges ruled, by a majority, that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.

Judge Ian Burnett said the majority found "the deficiencies in the asylum system in Rwanda are such that there are substantial grounds for believing that there is a real risk that persons sent to Rwanda will be returned to their home countries where they face persecution and other inhumane treatment".

(Reporting by Michael Holden)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsPublic Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.