UK government officially declares drought in parts of England

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday parts of southern, central and eastern England had officially moved into drought status after a prolonged period of hot and dry weather.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe," Water Minister Steve Double said in a statement. "We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.