UK government officially declares drought in parts of England

The British government said on Friday parts of southern, central and eastern England had officially moved into drought status after a prolonged period of hot and dry weather.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe," Water Minister Steve Double said in a statement. "We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed."

