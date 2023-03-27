UK government launches review of whistleblowing laws

March 27, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by William James for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday launched a review of whistleblowing laws, seeking to find out how effective the current rules are in allowing workers to speak up, and protecting them when they do.

"Whistleblowing is a vital tool in tackling economic crime and unsafe working conditions, and the UK was one of the first countries in the world to develop a whistleblowing framework," said business department minister Kevin Hollinrake.

The review will seek evidence from whistleblowers, charities, employers and regulators. It will run until autumn 2023, the government said.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.