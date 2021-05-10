UK government kicks off sale of 5% stake in NatWest

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - The British government kicked off the sale of a further stake in taxpayer-backed NatWest Group NWG.L, announcing on Monday it plans to sell a 5% stake in the lender.

The Treasury said it plans to sell around 580 million shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process, reducing the government's stake in the lender to 54.8%.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Susan Fenton)

