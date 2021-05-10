NWG

UK government kicks off sale of 5% stake in NatWest

Iain Withers
The British government kicked off the sale of a further stake in taxpayer-backed NatWest Group, announcing on Monday it plans to sell a 5% stake in the lender.

The Treasury said it plans to sell around 580 million shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process, reducing the government's stake in the lender to 54.8%.

