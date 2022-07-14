UK government, energy regulator Ofgem consulting on future ownership of Elexon

UK's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and energy regulator Ofgem are consulting on proposals for the future ownership of Elexon, a firm active in the wholesale electricity market.

Elexon is a wholly owned but operationally independent subsidiary of National Grid Energy System Operator (NGESO). The firm is active in electricity markets, and carries out the settlement of imbalances between predicted and actual electricity generation and use.

