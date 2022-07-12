UK government demands changes to opposition confidence vote plan

The British government will only allow the opposition Labour Party to call a confidence vote if they remove reference to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the motion to be voted upon, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

By convention the government, which controls the allocation of parliamentary business, would normally free up time for a confidence vote called by the main opposition party.

But, a government spokeswoman said Labour had been given the opportunity to propose a "straightforward" confidence vote in the government.

"They have chosen to play politics by tabling a vote of no confidence in the government and the prime minister," the spokesperson said. "As the prime minister has already resigned and a leadership process is underway, we do not feel this is a valuable use of parliamentary time."

The spokesperson said Labour could have the vote if they amended their motion.

Labour said the refusal was without precedent.

"This clapped-out government is running scared and refusing to allow time to debate Labour’s vote of no confidence motion," a Labour spokeswoman said.

The final version of parliamentary business for Wednesday had not yet been published.

