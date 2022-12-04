UK government could bring in military to ease strikes- Conservative chairman

Adds further comments

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The British government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including in the state-run National Health Service, take strike action, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said on Sunday.

Britain is already grappling with industrial action in a range of sectors, but now faces strikes by thousands of in England and ambulance workers in England and Wales who plan to walk out later this month over pay and conditions.

"We're looking at the military, we're looking at a specialist response force... a surge capacity," he said, adding that the military could be brought in to drive ambulances.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in power for just over a month, faces a raft of problems, including what could prove to be a lengthy recession in the run-up to an election that opinion polls suggest the Conservatives will lose.

Zahawi again blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine for fuelling energy price rises and inflation, calling on public sector workers to "come together".

"There is a minimum safety level of delivery in place already, but the NHS will look at all contingency planning," he said.

