UK government completes sale $1.5 billion of NatWest shares

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The British government has completed the sale of 1.1 billion pounds($1.55 billion) worth of shares in taxpayer-backed bank NatWest Group NWG.L, reducing its shareholding in the lender bailed out over a decade ago in the financial crisis to under 55%.

UK Government Investments, the state-owned company that controls the shares, said the shares were priced at 190 pence, below Monday's closing price of 197.1 pence.

($1 = 0.7084 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

