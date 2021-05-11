UK government completes sale $1.5 billion of NatWest shares
LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The British government has completed the sale of 1.1 billion pounds($1.55 billion) worth of shares in taxpayer-backed bank NatWest Group NWG.L, reducing its shareholding in the lender bailed out over a decade ago in the financial crisis to under 55%.
UK Government Investments, the state-owned company that controls the shares, said the shares were priced at 190 pence, below Monday's closing price of 197.1 pence.
($1 = 0.7084 pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.