UK government committee to discuss social distancing rule in England

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - A committee of ministers will discuss a review into the 2-metre social distancing rule in England later on Monday to consider any changes that could help more businesses open at the next stage of the government's plan to ease the coronavirus crisis.

"The prime minister has asked for a review to be conducted ... and that has of course considered a range of medical and economic advice," a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.

"The committee will meet later on," he said, adding that Johnson will set out of the details of any decision on Tuesday before the next stage of the government's roadmap starts on July 4.

The government will also introduce a new bill this week to "enable businesses to adjust to new ways of working and to help them to capitalise on the summer months".

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

