UK government committee to discuss social distancing rule in England

Contributor
Elizabeth Piper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

A committee of ministers will discuss a review into the 2-metre social distancing rule in England later on Monday to consider any changes that could help more businesses open at the next stage of the government's plan to ease the coronavirus crisis.

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - A committee of ministers will discuss a review into the 2-metre social distancing rule in England later on Monday to consider any changes that could help more businesses open at the next stage of the government's plan to ease the coronavirus crisis.

"The prime minister has asked for a review to be conducted ... and that has of course considered a range of medical and economic advice," a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.

"The committee will meet later on," he said, adding that Johnson will set out of the details of any decision on Tuesday before the next stage of the government's roadmap starts on July 4.

The government will also introduce a new bill this week to "enable businesses to adjust to new ways of working and to help them to capitalise on the summer months".

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters