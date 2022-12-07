UK government clears $12 billion Aveva-Schneider deal

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The UK government said on Wednesday it would take no further action on French industrial group Schneider Electric's SCHN.PA takeover of British software company Aveva AVV.L.

The $12 billion deal had been approved by Aveva's shareholders in November.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

