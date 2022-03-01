UK government bonds extend surge after Russia's Ukraine invasion

British government bonds rallied strongly again on Tuesday as investors sought safe investments following increased Western sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Long-dated government bonds joined the rally which on Monday had been led by shorter maturities.

Thirty-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR fell more than 15 basis points on the day to 1.439%, its lowest since Feb. 4 and on course for the biggest one-day fall since the British government scaled back debt issuance plans in its Oct. 27 budget.

Five-year gilt yields GB5YT-RR dropped to their lowest since Jan. 5 at 0.903%, also down around 15 basis points on the day.

Financial markets still fully price in the Bank of England raising its main interest rate to 0.75% from 0.5% on March 17 after its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

