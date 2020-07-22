UK government bond yields touch new lows, despite borrowing surge

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The yield on five-year British government bonds touched a record low on Wednesday while the 10-year gilt yield fell to its lowest ever level apart from during a slump in March at the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

A day after data showed Britain borrowed a record 128 billion pounds ($162 billion) between April and June, five times more than a year earlier, the five-year yield GB5YT=RR dipped to -0.115% while the 10-year yield GB10YT=RR fell to as low as 0.120%, both down about a basis point on the day.

The Bank of England is buying record amounts of gilts, helping to push down yields.

($1 = 0.7890 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)

