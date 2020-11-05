UK government bond yields slide after BoE ramps up stimulus

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British government bond yields fell at the market open on Thursday after the Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds ($195 billion).

The 10-year gilt yield was around 3 basis points lower on the day at 0.182% as of 0810 GMT, and at one point fell as low as 0.173% - its lowest since Oct. 21.

The two-year gilt opened sharply lower, briefly touching its lowest level since Sept. 22 at -0.101%, before recovering to around -0.077%.

Seeking to cushion Britain's struggling economy against the hit from a second coronavirus lockdown, the BoE raised the size of its asset purchase programme to 895 billion pounds ($1.16 trillion), 50 billion pounds more than expected by most economists in a Reuters poll.

