UK government bond yields rise as risk of no-deal Brexit recedes

British government bond yields rose on Monday due to the reduced risk of an economically damaging no-deal Brexit, after parliament forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to write to the European Union to ask for a delay to Britain leaving the bloc.
