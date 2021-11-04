UK government bond yields nosedive after BoE dashes rate hike bets

Adds details

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Short-dated British government bond yields plummeted after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, a decision that caught out many investors who had been expecting a rise in borrowing costs.

Gilt yields continued to drop during BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said rate-setters were waiting to see how labour market data unfolded in the coming months before deciding whether to raise rates.

The 2-year gilt yield GB2YT=RR dropped by 14 basis points investors scrambled to reprice bets that the BoE will hike interest rates through next year, on track for the biggest daily drop since March 2020.

"After taking time to seemingly warn markets about potential lift off, it may be particularly perplexing for many that the Bank then chose to push against markets that had priced in a steeper path for interest rates," Oliver Blackbourn, Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson.

"However, the Bank pointed to its estimates that such a path would take inflation back below target by the end of the forecast period, something that markets seem less convinced of given the inflation outlook being expressed by 10-year breakeven rates."

The 5-year gilt yield GB5YT=RR fell to a one-week low of 0.692%, and was last down 13 bps on the day.

Short sterling rate futures soared by 20 to 23 ticks across the 2022 contracts as investors reeled in bets for rate hikes next year.

Still, the BoE kept alive the prospect of tighter monetary policy soon, saying it would probably have to raise Bank Rate from its all-time low of 0.1% "over coming months" if the economy performed as expected.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra and Angus MacSwan)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.