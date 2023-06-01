UK government bond yields fall to lowest since May 23

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British government bonds extended previous days' gains on Thursday following a slowdown in euro zone price growth, as yields pulled back from the eight-month highs reached last week after higher-than-expected British inflation data.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR dropped as low as 4.266%, down more than 6 basis points (bps) on the day and more than 30 bps below their peak last week, although still above the level they last traded at before the release of UK inflation figures on May 24.

Ten-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR were 7 bps lower at 4.108%, the lowest since May 23, the day before the data was released. Thirty-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR were 6 bps lower at 4.454%.

Financial markets reduced their earlier bets on the Bank of England raising rates to 5.5% by the end of this year, and are now evenly balanced between this outcome and the BoE finishing its rate-hiking cycle at 5.25% 0#BOEWATCH.

Preliminary euro zone inflation data for May earlier on Thursday came in below market expectations at 6.1%, down from 7.0% in April.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

