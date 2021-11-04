UK government bond prices rocket after BoE dashes rate hike bets

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Short-dated British government bond prices jumped after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, a decision that caught out many investors who had been expecting a rise in borrowing costs.

The 5-year gilt yield GB5YT=RR fell to a one-week low of 0.749%, down 9 basis points on the day. There was a similar move in 2-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR. Yields move inversely to prices.

Short sterling rate futures soared by 15 to 17 ticks across the 2022 contracts as investors scrambled to reprice bets that the BoE will hike interest rates through next year.

The BoE kept alive the prospect of tighter monetary policy soon, saying it would probably have to raise Bank Rate from its all-time low of 0.1% "over coming months" if the economy performed as expected.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)

