SHEL

UK government approves Shell North Sea gas project

Contributor
Kylie MacLellan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday Shell's North Sea Jackdaw gas field had received final regulatory approval.

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday Shell's SHEL.L North Sea Jackdaw gas field had received final regulatory approval.

"Let's source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters