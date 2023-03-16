UK government agrees pay deal with healthcare unions - report

Adds details from the i newspaper report

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British healthcare workers and the government have reached an agreement on a pay deal, the i newspaper reported on Thursday - a breakthrough following months of strikes in the state-run National Health Service.

The newspaper reported that the agreement will bring an end to months of strikes among nurses and ambulance workers. It was not immediately clear if other NHS staff, such as junior doctors and midwives, who have also been on strikes will be covered in the deal.

Any offer would still be put to a vote among union members working for the service, which has been under strain from walkouts by nurses, doctors and ambulance workers for higher wages to cope with surging inflation.

In February, nurses in England paused strike action to enter intensive talks with the government, while unions representing ambulance workers also called off planned strikes after agreeing a fresh round of talks.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.