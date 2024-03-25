News & Insights

UK gives Telegraph deal parties until April 2 before deciding on lengthy probe

March 25, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The parties involved in the UAE-led takeover of Britain's Telegraph newspaper will now have until April 2 to make representations to the government before it decides on referring the deal to an in-depth investigation by the markets regulator.

Britain's Media Secretary Lucy Frazer, who last week said she was minded to refer the contentious merger to the lengthy, "Phase 2" review, extended the deadline from March 25 following a request from one of the parties, she said in a statement on Monday.

