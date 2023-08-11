UK gilts slump to one-month low after strong GDP boosts BoE bets

By David Milliken

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British government bonds sold off sharply on Friday after stronger-than-expected second-quarter economic growth data boosted expectations for further Bank of England rate rises, pushing yields to a one-month high.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR, which move opposite to prices, peaked at 4.532%, their highest since July 12.

Yields were 16 basis points (bps) up on the day at 1410 GMT, putting prices on track for their biggest one-day drop since July 6, when some gilt prices fell by the most since the aftermath of last year's 'mini budget' turmoil.

Twenty- GB20YT=RR and 30-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR rose a similar amount. Interest-rate sensitive two-year yields GB2YT=RRexceeded 5%, up 12 bps on the day and their highest since Aug. 4.

The trigger for Friday's move was data showing Britain's economy expanded by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2023, twice the BoE's forecast and giving policymakers more room for rate rises to curb inflation without fear of sparking a recession.

"A stronger-than-expected outturn in Q2 relative to the BoE's 0.1% quarter-on-quarter expectation is unlikely to bring much comfort that interest rates in the UK have peaked," said Emma Wilks, an economist at Lloyds Bank.

Interest rate futures GBIRPO1= showed a 72% chance that the BoE will raise interest rates next month to 5.5% from 5.25% in what would be its 15th consecutive rise in borrowing costs, up from an approximately 65% chance of such a move on Thursday.

Rates are expected to reach 5.75% by the end of the year - below a peak of 6.5% in expectations last month after inflation fell more than expected and a statement by the BoE after its last rate rise that interest rates were now "restrictive".

Gilt prices fell more than those of U.S. and German bonds, with the sharpest underperformance coming from 20-year gilts GB20YT=RR, where the yield spread widened by more than 10 bps against both U.S. Treasuries US20GB20=RR and Bunds DE20GB20=RR.

Data next week is expected to show a sharp fall in British consumer price inflation in July to below 7% for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, but this will still leave it as the highest of any major economy. Core inflation is forecast by analysts to fall only slightly.

