UK gilts slide again as inflation fear spreads through market

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British bond prices slid again on Thursday as investors added to their bets that high inflation will force the Bank of England into more interest rate increases, with short-dated gilts on track for one of the biggest weekly falls of the last 20 years.

Gilt yields - which move inversely to prices - shot up around 8-10 basis points (bps) over the range of maturities in early trade, adding to a much larger jump on Wednesday as markets reeled from stronger-than-expected inflation data.

The moves represent a sharp tightening of financial conditions in Britain and are likely to concern BoE officials, with bond yields nearing levels seen during the "mini-budget" turmoil in financial markets last September and October.

The two-year gilt yield GB2YT=RR rose on Thursday to its highest level since Oct. 10 at 4.478%, up about 10 bps on the day. So far this week the two-year yield has risen 50 basis points.

Excluding the mini-budget period, the increase would be the biggest over a week since June 2008 when the global financial crisis was building.

Britain's biggest asset manager, Legal & General Investment Management, is staying away from long-term investments in gilts, its chief investment officer said on Thursday.

"The inflation data that we got yesterday in the UK will put a lot of pressure on the Bank of England in getting this balancing act right," Sonja Laum said at a briefing, adding that gilts were subject to higher volatility than U.S. bonds.

Swap rates - a key determinant of mortgage borrowing costs - have also soared this week. GBPSB6L2Y=

Financial markets fully priced in that the BoE will be forced later to raise its Bank Rate - currently 4.5% - as high as 5.5% late this year, up from a 50% chance on Wednesday.

The gap between 10-year British and German government bond yields has widened this week to above 180 basis points. Excluding the mini-budget period, that difference represented the widest spread since the BoE became operationally independent of the government in 1997. GB10YT=RRGB10YT=RR

The sustained narrowing of the spread after 1997 had been viewed by British economic policymakers as a major achievement.

The 10-year gilt yield itself rose to 4.33% on Thursday, its highest level since mid-October and up about 11 bps on the day.

Bond strategists from NatWest, a primary dealer in British government debt, said they now expected the 10-year gilt yield to hit 4.6%.

Saxo Bank said it thought the 10-year gilt yield could breach a key resistance level of 4.59%.

