UK gilts rout shows need to rethink pension fund rules -former BoE official

By moderating near-term fiscal stimulus, Bean expects the autumn budget has reduced the need for sharp hikes to offset the fiscal impulse.

"Given the lags between past actions, their impact on aggregate demand and the risk of precipitating another bout of fiscal instability, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will want to move in smaller steps if they can," he said.

