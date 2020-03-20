UK gilts rally further, day after BoE 200 bln stg promise

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - British government bond prices jumped on Friday, extending gains made on Thursday after the Bank of England promised to buy 200 billion pounds of assets to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

June gilt futures FLGcv1 rallied by more than 250 ticks, and 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR dropped by 11 basis points to 0.60%. Before Thursday's BoE emergency move, yields had risen as high as 1.058% and prices were on track for their sharpest weekly fall since the emerging market debt crisis in 1998.

The BoE is due to start its 200 billion pounds ($236 billion) of asset prices later on Friday with an initial 5.1 billion pounds of purchases across a wide range of maturities.

($1 = 0.8463 pounds)

