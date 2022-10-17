UK gilts rally ahead of expected new U-turn on fiscal plans

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Long-dated British government bonds rallied on Monday ahead of a statement from new finance minister Jeremy Hunt who is expected to reverse swathes of Prime Minister Liz Truss's unfunded tax-cutting economic growth plan which triggered a market rout.

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Long-dated British government bonds rallied on Monday ahead of a statement from new finance minister Jeremy Hunt who is expected to reverse swathes of Prime Minister Liz Truss's unfunded tax-cutting economic growth plan which triggered a market rout.

Yields on 20- and 30-year gilts slid by around 23 basis points shortly after the markets opened, reversing sharp rises seen on Friday when a statement by Truss failed to reassure investors about the government's fiscal plans.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More