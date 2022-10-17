UK gilts rally ahead of expected new U-turn on fiscal plans

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Long-dated British government bonds rallied on Monday ahead of a statement from new finance minister Jeremy Hunt who is expected to reverse swathes of Prime Minister Liz Truss's unfunded tax-cutting economic growth plan which triggered a market rout.

Yields on 20- and 30-year gilts slid by around 23 basis points shortly after the markets opened, reversing sharp rises seen on Friday when a statement by Truss failed to reassure investors about the government's fiscal plans.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

