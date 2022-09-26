UK gilts on track for biggest loss since at least 1957: Reuters analysis

Andy Bruce Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British government bond prices are on track for their biggest slump of any calendar month since at least 1957, according to a Reuters analysis of Refinitiv and Bank of England data.

The yield on the 10-year British government bond GB10YT=RR - which moves inversely to the price - is up 131 basis points so far this month, the biggest move on record in Refintiv records that go back to 1979.

The previous record was in September 1986, which saw a rise of 126 basis points.

The rise is larger than any seen in BoE records dating back to 1970 for 10-year zero coupon yields - for which monthly moves line up with the Refinitiv 10-year gilt series with a high degree of accuracy.

The jump in yields is also greater than any monthly move in the BoE's series for 10-year British government stock that runs from 1957 to 1970.

