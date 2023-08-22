UK gilts jump by most since Aug. 4 after borrowing data

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - British government bonds rallied on Tuesday by the most since Aug. 4, the day after the Bank of England's last rate decision, following data showing that showed lower-than-expected public borrowing for July.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR - which move opposite to prices - dropped more than 9 basis points (bps) on the day to 5.14%, their lowest since Aug. 16 and representing their biggest daily price gain in more than two weeks.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR showed a similar move, dropping by more than 8 bps to 4.65%.

Official data earlier on Tuesday showed lower than expected public borrowing for July at 4.3 billion pounds ($5.5 billion), below a 5.0 billion pound median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Previous months' borrowing was also revised down and borrowing for the financial year to date is 11 billion pounds lower than the government's Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in March.

However, Britain's debt-to-gross domestic product level remains close to 100%, which some economists said gave finance minister Jeremy Hunt little scope to relax his grip on the public finances, even if borrowing turned out lower.

"Rating agencies are placing an ever-greater scrutiny on debt-to-GDP ratios when making their decisions," Investec economist Ellie Henderson wrote.

"The UK's current debt-to-GDP is ... far above the 44.7% median for 'AA' countries that Fitch cited when it downgraded the U.S.," she added.

Financial markets continue to expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates to 5.5% next month from 5.25%, and for rates to peak at 6% by the end of the year.

($1 = 0.7850 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

