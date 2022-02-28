UK gilts head for biggest daily jump in nearly 4 months

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British short-dated government bonds surged on Monday, tracking a rally in similar U.S. and German debt, as investors sought safe assets following a ramping-up of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Both two-year GB2YT=RR and five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR fell more than 12 basis points, on course for their biggest daily falls since Nov. 4 when the Bank of England wrong-footed investors by not raising interest rates.

Two-year gilt yields fell to their lowest since Feb. 3 at 1.064% and five-year yields were their lowest since Jan. 31 at 1.072%.

Financial markets were still fully pricing in the BoE raising Bank Rate to 0.75% next month from 0.5%, followed by another increase to 1% at its May meeting.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.