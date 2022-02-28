UK gilts head for biggest daily jump in nearly 4 months

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British short-dated government bonds surged on Monday, tracking a rally in similar U.S. and German debt, as investors sought safe assets following a ramping-up of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British short-dated government bonds surged on Monday, tracking a rally in similar U.S. and German debt, as investors sought safe assets following a ramping-up of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Both two-year GB2YT=RR and five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR fell more than 12 basis points, on course for their biggest daily falls since Nov. 4 when the Bank of England wrong-footed investors by not raising interest rates.

Two-year gilt yields fell to their lowest since Feb. 3 at 1.064% and five-year yields were their lowest since Jan. 31 at 1.072%.

Financial markets were still fully pricing in the BoE raising Bank Rate to 0.75% next month from 0.5%, followed by another increase to 1% at its May meeting.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters