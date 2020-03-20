UK gilts extend rally after first BoE buyback

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - British government bonds extended their rally on Friday after the Bank of England was not swamped with sellers at its first reverse auction to buy short-dated debt as part of its new 200 billion pound quantitative easing programme.

Investors offered the BoE just over twice the 1.7 billion pounds of three- to seven-year maturity government bonds it was seeking to buy, down from more than four times on Monday at a similar auction to reinvest proceeds from maturing debt.

Five-year, 10-year and 30-year gilt yields all sank to their day's low after the reverse auction, with benchmark 10-year yields down 24 basis points on the day at 0.486%, about 4 basis points lower than before the auction.

The BoE will buy medium- and long-dated gilts later on Friday, and more on Monday.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

