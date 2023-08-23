UK gilts extend gains after weak PMI data

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - British government bond prices extended gains on Wednesday after flash purchasing managers' index data came in well below economists' expectations and pointed to a possible fall in economic output during the current quarter.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR fell 13 basis points on the day to 4.513% at 0837 GMT, their lowest since Aug. 14, matching a decline in German 10-year yields EU10YT=RR after similarly weak German PMI data.

Investors also reduced their expectations for Bank of England interest rate rises.

On Tuesday, markets saw a greater than 50% chance that rates would peak at 6% by the end of 2023, up from their current level of 5.25%, but on Wednesday this had fallen to less than 40%.

