UK gilt yields soar in response to rise in inflation

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British government bond yields rose sharply on Wednesday after official data showed consumer price inflation rose unexpectedly in December.

Gilt yields were up around 11 to 13 basis points across the range of short- and medium dated gilts, with the 2-year yield rising to its highest level since Dec. 19 at 4.301% GB2YT=RR.

Interest rate swaps showed a shallower path on Wednesday for expected Bank of England interest rate cuts in 2024 in light of the inflation data.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)

