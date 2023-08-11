News & Insights

UK gilt yields rise to 4-day high after strong GDP data

August 11, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British government bonds sold off on Friday after the release of stronger-than-expected second-quarter growth data boosted expectations for Bank of England interest rate rises, pushing 10-year yields to a four-day high.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR rose as high as 4.434%, up more than 6 basis points (bps) on the day and their highest since Aug. 7. Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR were up a similar amount to 4.957%, widening their spread over German two-year yields by about 2 bps.

Financial markets now see a 69% chance that the BoE will raise its main interest rate by a quarter-point to 5.5% next month GBIRP01=R, up slightly from Thursday.

