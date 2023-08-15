UK gilt yields rise as jobs data spurs more BoE rate hike bets

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Short-dated British government bond yields shot higher on Tuesday after official data showed higher-than-expected wage growth, boosting the chances of further Bank of England interest rate hikes.

Two- and five-year gilt yields rose around 6-7 basis points after the market opened, striking new one-month highs of 5.13% and 4.64% respectively.

Basic wages in Britain surged to hit a , adding to worries for the BoE about long-term inflation pressures even after 14 back-to-back increases in interest rates.

Markets saw a roughly 55% chance of the BoE's benchmark rates hitting 6% in late 2023, up from their current level of 5.25%. On Monday, the chance of rates going that high stood at about one in three, based on the OIS curve.

Long-dated gilt yields also rose, with the 30-year yield hitting its highest level since October last year - when financial markets were in turmoil after the "mini-budget" of former prime minister Liz Truss - at 4.795%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

