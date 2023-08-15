UK gilt yields rise as jobs data add to bets on BoE rate hikes

Updates with latest pricing, economist comment

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Short-dated British government bond yields shot higher on Tuesday after official data showed record high wage growth, boosting the chances of further Bank of England interest rate hikes.

Two- and five-year gilt yields rose by about 10 basis points in early trade, striking new one-month highs of 5.17% and 4.67% respectively. GB2YT=RRGB5YT=RR

Short-dated bond yields in other countries also rose but the move was more pronounced for gilts after the jobs data.

Basic wages surged to hit a , adding to worries for the BoE about long-term inflation pressures even after 14 back-to-back increases in interest rates.

Markets saw a roughly two-thirds chance of the BoE's benchmark rates hitting 6% in late 2023, up from their current level of 5.25%. On Monday, the chance of rates going that high stood at about one in three, based on the OIS curve.

Long-dated gilt yields also rose, with the 30-year yield hitting its highest level since October last year - when financial markets were in turmoil after the "mini-budget" of former prime minister Liz Truss - at 4.819%. GB30YT=RR

"Overall today's data reinforce our view that the (BoE) will raise the Bank Rate by a further 25bps to 5.50% on Sept. 21," said Philip Shaw, chief economist of Investec.

"Our base case is still that the terminal rate will reach 5.75%, before slower wage growth and a weaker economy generally remove the need for further tightening."

The two-year interest rate swap GBPSB6L2Y=, which underpins mortgage funding costs, rose 13 bps to 5.96%, on track for the biggest daily increase since June 13.

Data on Wednesday is expected to show the headline rate of consumer price inflation dropped to 6.8% in July from 7.9% in June but core inflation probably weakened only marginally, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

