News & Insights

UK gilt yields rise as jobs data add to bets on BoE rate hikes

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

August 15, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

Updates with latest pricing, economist comment

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Short-dated British government bond yields shot higher on Tuesday after official data showed record high wage growth, boosting the chances of further Bank of England interest rate hikes.

Two- and five-year gilt yields rose by about 10 basis points in early trade, striking new one-month highs of 5.17% and 4.67% respectively. GB2YT=RRGB5YT=RR

Short-dated bond yields in other countries also rose but the move was more pronounced for gilts after the jobs data.

Basic wages surged to hit a , adding to worries for the BoE about long-term inflation pressures even after 14 back-to-back increases in interest rates.

Markets saw a roughly two-thirds chance of the BoE's benchmark rates hitting 6% in late 2023, up from their current level of 5.25%. On Monday, the chance of rates going that high stood at about one in three, based on the OIS curve.

Long-dated gilt yields also rose, with the 30-year yield hitting its highest level since October last year - when financial markets were in turmoil after the "mini-budget" of former prime minister Liz Truss - at 4.819%. GB30YT=RR

"Overall today's data reinforce our view that the (BoE) will raise the Bank Rate by a further 25bps to 5.50% on Sept. 21," said Philip Shaw, chief economist of Investec.

"Our base case is still that the terminal rate will reach 5.75%, before slower wage growth and a weaker economy generally remove the need for further tightening."

The two-year interest rate swap GBPSB6L2Y=, which underpins mortgage funding costs, rose 13 bps to 5.96%, on track for the biggest daily increase since June 13.

Data on Wednesday is expected to show the headline rate of consumer price inflation dropped to 6.8% in July from 7.9% in June but core inflation probably weakened only marginally, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.