UK gilt yields rise after Red Sea attacks, central banker comments

By William Schomberg

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Yields on British government bonds reversed course on Monday and rose after an increase in attacks on ships in the Red Sea which could push up inflation and comments by leading central bankers who played down the prospect of quick cuts to interest rates.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR - which are sensitive to speculation about central bank interest rate moves - were up about 5 basis points at 1545 GMT having been down by a similar amount earlier in the session.

Yields on longer-dated British government bonds were up by more than 1 basis point, having earlier touched their lowest levels since May as investors continued to bet on cuts to interest rates by central banks in 2024.

Increasing attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade, pushing up global oil prices from a recent 5-1/2 month low.

Rate futures markets are pricing a first rate cut by the Bank of England in May as a roughly 75% possibility, down from about 80% earlier on Monday.

The BoE last week kept interest rates at a 15-year high and reiterated its view that borrowing costs would probably have to stay elevated for an extended period to ensure the risks from inflation were quashed.

BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent reiterated that guidance on Monday when he said it was too soon to be sure that wage growth - a key driver of inflation pressure - really was on a downward trend.

Top officials from other central banks also sounded a note of caution about the prospect of quick cuts to borrowing costs.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said investors had got "a little bit ahead" of the Fed and European Central Bank policymaker Bostjan Vasle said market expectations for rate cut in March or April were premature.

"Markets are mis-pricing the extent of a dovish shift in central bank policy in 2024," Imogen Bachra, Head of Non-Dollar Rates Strategy at NatWest Markets, wrote in a note to clients earlier in the session.

"We now think markets are overpricing the potential dovish shift next year, especially in the near-term."

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken and Josie Kao)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.