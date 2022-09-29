UK gilt yields rise after plunging on BoE action

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Yields on British government bonds rose on Thursday, a day after they fell sharply when the Bank of England revived its bond-buying programme in an effort to quell a gilts sell-off that threatened pension funds in the country.

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Yields on British government bonds rose on Thursday, a day after they fell sharply when the Bank of England revived its bond-buying programme in an effort to quell a gilts sell-off that threatened pension funds in the country.

Thirty-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR, which surged in recent days before plunging by more than 100 basis points on Wednesday, where up about 8 basis points in early trade on Thursday.

(Writing by William Schomberg Editing by David Goodman )

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More