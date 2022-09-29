UK gilt yields rise after plunging on BoE action

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Yields on British government bonds rose on Thursday, a day after they fell sharply when the Bank of England revived its bond-buying programme in an effort to quell a gilts sell-off that threatened pension funds in the country.

Thirty-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR, which surged in recent days before plunging by more than 100 basis points on Wednesday, where up about 8 basis points in early trade on Thursday.

(Writing by William Schomberg Editing by David Goodman )

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.