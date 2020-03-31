UK gilt yields rise after DMO ramps up debt auctions

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - British government bond yields rose after the country's debt office said it would ramp up its sales of gilts from next week, part of the country's response to the coronavirus crisis, and on the back of improved economic data from China.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR gained by around 8 basis points on the day at one point to hit 0.207%, their highest level since March 19, the day the Bank of England announced a record increase in its bond-buying programme and cut interest rates to 0.1%.

The two-year yields were up by 4 points at 0840 GMT on Tuesday at 0.173%.

Yields on other gilts rose, pushed up also by improved factory data from China that held out the hope for investors of a revival in activity in the world's second-biggest economy, where the coronavirus outbreak began.

Britain's Debt Management Office said it would conduct four gilt auctions per week starting next week with a view to raising 45 billion pounds ($55 billion) in April, compared with a range of 8.3 billion pounds to 15 billion pounds a month in the 2019/20 financial year.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has announced a string of stimulus measures that will require the government to borrow tens of billions pounds more on financial markets.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Alex Richardson)

