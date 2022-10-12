UK gilt yields rise after BoE's Bailey sets pensions deadline

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British government bond yields rose again on Wednesday after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told pension funds they had three days to sort out their liquidity problems before the central bank ends its emergency bond market intervention.

The 20-year gilt yield GB20YT=RR rose above 5% for the first time Sept. 28, the day the BoE intervened to quell turmoil in the bond market triggered by the government's announcement of big, unfunded tax cuts. It was last at 4.938%, up 2 basis points on the day.

Yields rose across the range of maturities with the sharpest increase seen in two-year gilts GB2YT=RR, up about 10 basis points on the day.

Yields for index-linked bonds, which were included in the BoE's bond-buying support measures from Tuesday, also rose and were up around 5-10 bps on the day for many maturities.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

