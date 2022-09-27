UK gilt yields leap again, extending surge after Kwarteng tax cuts

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Yields on British government debt hit new multi-year highs on Tuesday, led by 20 and 30-year bonds, adding to their surge since finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced sweeping tax cuts last week.

Thirty-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR rose as high as 4.869%, their highest since 2007, and were up by almost 30 basis points on the day at 1450 GMT while the yields on 20-year gilts were up more than 20 points.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.