UK gilt yields jump to highest since Sept. 1 after vaccine news

British government bond yields jumped to their highest level in more than two months on Monday, as investors piled into riskier assets following Pfizer's announcement of a COVID vaccine which it said was more than 90% effective.

Benchmark five-year government bond yields GB5YT=RR briefly rose above zero for the first time since Sept. 1 at 0.001%, up 4 basis points on the day, while 10-year yields GB10YT=RR rose a similar amount to peak at 0.321%.

