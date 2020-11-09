UK gilt yields jump to highest since Sept. 1 after vaccine news

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British government bond yields jumped to their highest level in more than two months on Monday, as investors piled into riskier assets following Pfizer's announcement of a COVID vaccine which it said was more than 90% effective.

Benchmark five-year government bond yields GB5YT=RR briefly rose above zero for the first time since Sept. 1 at 0.001%, up 4 basis points on the day, while 10-year yields GB10YT=RR rose a similar amount to peak at 0.321%.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Michael Holden)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.