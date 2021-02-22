UK gilt yields jump again on U.S. stimulus, vaccination progress

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British government bond prices extended their slide and yields jumped on Monday on expectations of heavy U.S. fiscal stimulus and the prospect of a gradual reopening of Britain's economy after progress with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Yields on 2-year British gilts jumped about three basis points to hit their highest since April last year at 0.107% while yields on longer-duration gilts extended their recent push into levels not seen since March last year.

