UK gilt yields hit one-year high as Fed sees U.S. growth surge

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British government bond yields rose to a one-year high on Thursday, following U.S. Treasuries after the Federal Reserve said it expected U.S. economic growth - and inflation - to surge during a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10-year gilt yield GB10YT=RR rose as high as 0.876% as the market opened, up about 4 basis points on the day and its highest level since March 19 2020 when the pandemic's spread into the West sparked panic in financial markets.

Two- and five-year gilt yields also rose to a one-year high. GB2YT=RRGB5YT=RR

The gap between the 10-year gilt yield and the higher 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose to 85 basis points, up a basis point on the day and marking its highest level since late February 2020.

The U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, and central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation.

The Bank of England is expected to say later on Thursday that it is keeping its stimulus programme unchanged.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg )

