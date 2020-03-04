UK gilt yields hit new low after Fed's coronavirus cut

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

British 10-year government bond yields fell to a new all-time low on Wednesday after an emergency interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday aimed at offsetting the economic impact of coronavirus.

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British 10-year government bond yields fell to a new all-time low on Wednesday after an emergency interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday aimed at offsetting the economic impact of coronavirus.

The 10-year British gilt yield touched a record low of 0.336% at 0956 GMT, down 5 basis points on the day.

The Fed's move has raised speculation that the Bank of England will also cut borrowing costs.

Britain's Debt Management Office was due to sell 3.5 billion pounds' worth of 0.625% 2025 gilts at an auction on Wednesday. The results are usually published a few minutes after 1030 GMT.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More