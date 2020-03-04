UK gilt yields hit new low after Fed's coronavirus cut

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British 10-year government bond yields fell to a new all-time low on Wednesday after an emergency interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday aimed at offsetting the economic impact of coronavirus.

The 10-year British gilt yield touched a record low of 0.336% at 0956 GMT, down 5 basis points on the day.

The Fed's move has raised speculation that the Bank of England will also cut borrowing costs.

Britain's Debt Management Office was due to sell 3.5 billion pounds' worth of 0.625% 2025 gilts at an auction on Wednesday. The results are usually published a few minutes after 1030 GMT.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

